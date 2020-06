Rusk County (WQOW) - Rusk County authorities have arrested three suspects in a double homicide case.

Bob Rosolowski, 73, and his wife Bonnie Rosolowski, 70, were found dead in their home off of Market Road in Sheldon on Sunday. Authorities report they were discovered by family.

According to the Department of Justice, Adam Rosolowski, 21, Joseph Falk, 17, and an unnamed juvenile male were taken into custody.