Beaver Creek Reserve reopens

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - If you're looking to get your kids back out into nature, good news, Beaver Creek Reserve has officially reopened its doors.

The facility has been closed for several months due to the COVID-19 outbreak but staff says that now is the perfect time to reopen with several restrictions in place.

Beaver Creek is continuing to follow many guidelines to keep visitors safe and while most activities are taking place outdoors, people are welcome inside but only for certain essentials needs.

"Keeping that social distance of six feet, which we're really encouraging here. If you're indoors we do require that you wear a mask when you're inside and the only thing you can really do inside right now is you can come check in, you can use the bathroom, access the water fountains which makes your time here a little more pleasant versus coming out here and being on your own," said Hannah Becker, office manager at Beaver Creek.

Beaver Creek will continue to enforce these safety precautions until research shows otherwise, but in the meantime, you and your family can go and enjoy several outdoor adventures at the facility.