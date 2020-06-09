2 deer test positive for CWD at Trempealeau County ranch

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - Chronic wasting disease has been detected at a western Wisconsin hunting ranch.

Two deer at Brush Ranch Outfitters, near Galesville in Trempealeau County, have tested positive for CWD, according to the Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and Consumer Protection.

All 495 deer on that ranch, along with 10 elk, have now been quarantined, which means no live animals or whole carcasses can leave the property.



DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture veterinarians and staff will now conduct an investigation to determine if the other animals were exposed and will have to be killed.