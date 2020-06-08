Where kids can get free meals this summer in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Class is out of session for the Eau Claire School District, but hunger doesn't take a break.

In the past, students were able to eat at certain cafeterias in the summer, but because of the coronavirus, school buildings will remain closed.

Kids can still get a free breakfast and lunch this summer by either picking up food at a bus stop from the 'Meals on Yellow Wheels' program or getting bagged meals at any of the district's three middle schools.

Joshua Guckenberg, the district's director of food and nutrition, said staff served more than 20,000 meals last summer, and he expects that number to grow.



"We served just shy of 130,000 meals since March 17 and that's huge," said Guckenberg. "It's roughly around 2,400 meals a day that we're serving, and I expect around that number to continue through the rest of summer."

Serving times at Delong, Northstar, and South Middle schools will only be Monday through Thursday. However, workers will give extra meals on Thursday to cover Friday.

School officials want to remind folks that the meals are free for any children 18 years old and younger, not just students who attend Eau Claire area schools. Plus, the USDA temporarily waived the rule that children need to be present in the vehicle when picking up food.

Drive-thru bagged meals:

DeLong Middle School, Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northstar Middle School, Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

South Middle School, Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meals on Yellow Wheels bus stops:

Locust Lane, Davey and Longfellow areas: Runway @ Robin (Sundet Park), 11:10 – 11:20 a.m. Sam Davey Elementary, 11:30 – 11:40 a.m. Omaha @ Davis (by the Northside Cemetery), 11:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Longfellow Elementary, 12:10 – 12:25 p.m. Dewey @ Division (in front of Sacred Heart Church), 12:30 – 12:45 p.m.



Putnam, Manz, Robbins areas: Bollinger Field Parking Lot (off Stein Blvd), 11:10 – 11:25 a.m. Manz Elementary, 11:30 – 11:45 a.m. Skeels @ Pomona (Parking lot by strip mall), 11:55 – 12:05 p.m. Lever St. @ Brian St. (near Prestige Auto), 12:10 – 12:20 p.m. Robbins Elementary, 12:25 – 12:40 p.m.



Sherman, Roosevelt, Lakeshore and Longfellow areas: Hobart @ Huyssen St. (North River Front Park), 11:10 – 11:20 a.m. 2nd St. @ Maple (Kessler Park), 11:30 – 11:40 a.m. Roosevelt Elementary, 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Jeffers Park (Jeffers Rd. @ Shorewood), 12:10 – 12:20 p.m. Mary Pl. @ Renee Dr., 12:35 – 12:45 p.m.

