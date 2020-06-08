The rarity of post-tropical storms in Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW)- It's not often we talk about remnants of tropical storms making it all the way into Wisconsin, but it's expected to happen this week.

According to National Weather Service La Crosse records, rain from tropical systems has made it into this area roughly 21 times since records began in the mid-1800s.

Tropical remnants have brought rain to southeast Wisconsin as recently as last year, but it is much rarer for the center of a storm to pass directly over Wisconsin. That has only happened twice on record, with the remnants of the Galveston hurricane in 1900, and an unnamed hurricane in 1949. The remnants of Hurricane Gilbert also made a close pass in 1988.

"Usually when you get weather systems moving west to east across the country, they shunt a lot of the tropical systems out of our area," NWS La Crosse Warning and Coordination Meteorologist Todd Shea said. "They don't usually make it up this far north and west."

Both the 1900 and 1949 hurricane tracked over far southeastern Wisconsin, which means Cristobal could set a record for the farthest north and west remnants have tracked over the Badger State.

Not only is the forecast track of Cristobal rare, it's early in the season too. The last two times remnants passed directly over Wisconsin happened in September and October.