Steps Eau Claire city officials take for potential flooding

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Heavy rains are on the way, and with them come the risk of flooding.

As of Monday, Eau Claire city officials say the Chippewa River gauge was at 762 feet above sea level.

Community services director Jeff Pippenger says after consulting with the National Weather Service, they expect water levels to rise to 766 feet Tuesday which is two feet above the city's action stage.

That means officials might close some of Eau Claire's bike and pedestrian trails to keep people safe.

Pippenger says they also take other steps to help minimize the impact of flooding.



"If we need to, we make sand bags," said Pippenger. "We have plugs that we put in our storm sewer pipes to make sure water doesn't come back into residential areas. We also have newly put in inline valves that prevent the river from coming back."

Pippenger says if they do close any trails or pathways, please obey the signs for your own safety.

You can also sign up for Rave Alerts, a free service that provides emergency messages for Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire and the city of Altoona via text, email, or a recorded message.

Plus, be sure to download the Stormtracker 18 Weather App for all of the latest rainfall projections.