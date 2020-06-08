River Prairie Park paints “social distancing circles”

Altoona (WQOW)- If you're heading to River Prairie Park, you'll notice new designated areas to keep people socially distanced.

The city of Altoona has painted what they call "social distancing circles" at the park, geared to keep all park-goers at least six feet apart.

The park reopened last week after the health department loosened restrictions for people to gather outdoors, giving the city flexibility to bring people back to the area while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines.

City officials say the idea was not only meant to spread people apart, but to make everyone feel more comfortable.

"We thought that would give people a little bit more sense of safety and security, and define the physical environment to show where people could be, and be safe," said Mike Golat, city administrator for the city of Altoona.

Park employees have also put up new signage urging everyone to remain socially distanced, and maintenance workers will sanitize the park bathrooms every two hours. The River Prairie splash pad will remain closed for now.