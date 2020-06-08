Man out on bond allegedly sexually assaults two children

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Altoona man is facing more than 100 years in prison if convicted of recent charges.

Gerardo Conchis Lugardo is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child in Eau Claire County.

According to the criminal complaint, two victims told police Conchis Lugardo assaulted them. One of the victims is 13 and the other is 12.

Conchis Lugardo was out on bond when the alleged assaults took place. He is also charged with two counts of bail jumping.

A court date has not yet been set.