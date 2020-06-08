L.E. Phillips Senior Center reopens under new guidelines

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After staying home for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, area seniors are finally able to reconnect with their peers.

The L.E. Phillips Senior Center in Eau Claire reopened last week after being closed for nearly three months.

To help keep everyone safe, the center has new guidelines including moving tables six feet apart, no longer offering shared treats and coffee, and requiring everyone to wear a mask unless they are exercising.

Employees say their first week open was slow, but they encourage seniors to come back in and socialize whenever they feel comfortable.

"There's really ways that we're trying to find that we can creatively bring in people and help them feel safe because that's what it's all about," said Mary Pica-Anderson, executive director of the L.E. Phillips Senior Center. "We have total respect for people's level of safeness. We know that people need to be able to come back when they feel comfortable and they feel safe."

The center is open on weekdays for anyone 50 or older to workout and get together with other seniors while social distancing.