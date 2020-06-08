Hot, humid and breezy Monday before Tropical Depression Cristobal brings heavy rain Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms ongoing in northwest Minnesota made for a partly cloudy start here in the Chippewa Valley Monday. The boundary guilty of driving those storms will stall out leaving us with a very hot, humid, and breezy start to the week.

High temperatures Monday will climb into the low 90's with dew points in the mid 60's making it feel very humid. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph and gust up to 30 mph. All of this will be under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Historically, tropical remnants have only made it into Wisconsin twice since records began and Cristobal is expected to be the third. The last time this happened was with the unnamed hurricane of 1949. The rarity of this type of event is record breaking as no storm has ever made it into Wisconsin with a "Tropical Depression" tag, meaning that it has wind speeds that are less than or equal to 38 mph.

Cristobal will eventually phase in with an upper level wave that is moving in from the northwest Tuesday evening. Tropical systems move separate from the jet stream flow pattern, so this combination of systems will help the storm move northeastward through the end of the week.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon as the system arrives from the south. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau county from 1 pm Tuesday until midnight Wednesday.

The track of the heaviest rainfall is still no guarantee with the cone of error showing us that a shift to the east or west could change where the localized 4''+ may fall. A widespread 1'' to 3'' will be possible from Tuesday to Wednesday night. Plus wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph will be likely.

We may see lingering showers last through Wednesday and into very early Thursday morning. Otherwise the end of the week will bring cooler and more comfortable weather.