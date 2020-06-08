Heavy rain and isolated strong storms expected as Cristobal moves through

It was a very hot and humid afternoon as highs climbed into the 90s. This is tropical air, and will help keep the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal fueled.

There are two hazards Cristobal brings to us. One is severe weather, but the larger risk is flash flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of Western Wisconsin as two to four inches of rain is likely with isolated locally higher amounts as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moves our way.

As of the 4 p.m. Monday update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Cristobal is over southern Arkansas and the storm is classified as a Tropical Depression.

While it's expected to transition to a post-tropical storm (fancy term for the type of low pressure system we usually get in Wisconsin), there will still be plenty of tropical influences, including a lot of moisture and efficient rain rates.

There are only two to three cases (depending on how you look at it- the remnants of Gilbert in 1988 tracked over Chicago then crossed into a part of Lake Michigan that's in Wisconsin) in recorded history of the center of a post-tropical storm tracking into the state of Wisconsin, and those have all been in southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border.

Cristobal is expected to go right through the middle of the state from southwest to northeast, and that will bring heavy rain to the area. With the heavy rain, embedded strong thunderstorms bring a low-end risk for an isolated tornado or two, but our main concern is the flash flooding.

The tornado risk is in the lowest category the Storm Prediction Center has, so while the threat remains low, be prepared to move to your tornado shelter if a tornado warning were to be issued.

As Cristobal departs Wednesday, we will be windy and rain chances will scatter out in the morning, but more rain and storm chances return quickly as a cold front moves through.

After Wednesday's rain chances, a few showers could linger into Thursday morning, but the air will be very mild with cooler temps and lower humidity. The end of the week is looking good.