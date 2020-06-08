 Skip to Content

Flash Flood Watch issued as Cristobal tracks towards Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of Western Wisconsin as two to four inches of rain is likely with isolated locally higher amounts as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moves our way.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of Cristobal is over Arkansas and the storm is classified as a Tropical Depression. While it's expected to transition to a post-tropical storm (fancy term for the type of low pressure system we usually get in Wisconsin), there will still be plenty of tropical influences, including a lot of moisture and efficient rain rates.

There are only two to three cases (depending on how you look at it- the remnants of Gilbert in 1988 tracked over Chicago then crossed into a part of Lake Michigan that's in Wisconsin) in recorded history of the center of a post-tropical storm tracking into the state of Wisconsin, and those have all been in southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border.

Cristobal is expected to go right through the middle of the state from southwest to northeast, and that will bring heavy rain to the area.

More details on the impact of this storm can be found HERE.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

