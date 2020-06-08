Flash Flood Watch issued as Cristobal tracks towards Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for most of Western Wisconsin as two to four inches of rain is likely with isolated locally higher amounts as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moves our way.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the center of Cristobal is over Arkansas and the storm is classified as a Tropical Depression. While it's expected to transition to a post-tropical storm (fancy term for the type of low pressure system we usually get in Wisconsin), there will still be plenty of tropical influences, including a lot of moisture and efficient rain rates.

There are only two to three cases (depending on how you look at it- the remnants of Gilbert in 1988 tracked over Chicago then crossed into a part of Lake Michigan that's in Wisconsin) in recorded history of the center of a post-tropical storm tracking into the state of Wisconsin, and those have all been in southern Wisconsin near the Illinois border.

Cristobal is expected to go right through the middle of the state from southwest to northeast, and that will bring heavy rain to the area.

More details on the impact of this storm can be found HERE.