Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of Iowa, southeast

Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in

Iowa, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, and Mitchell. In southeast

Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted, and Wabasha. In

Wisconsin, Clark and Taylor.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could

lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3.5 inches

are expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches.

* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or

poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or

rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers

will also be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&