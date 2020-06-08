Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Barron County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in Minnesota, Freeborn, Goodhue
and Steele. In Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Rusk and St. Croix.
* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
* Heavy rain with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.
* This could lead to Flash Flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Small creeks and stream may rise quickly, and flooding may also
occur in urban areas.
&&