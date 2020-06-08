Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin,

including the following counties, in Minnesota, Freeborn, Goodhue

and Steele. In Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,

Pepin, Pierce, Rusk and St. Croix.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

* Heavy rain with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.

* This could lead to Flash Flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Small creeks and stream may rise quickly, and flooding may also

occur in urban areas.

&&