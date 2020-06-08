Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING…

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast Iowa, southeast

Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including the following areas, in

northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette, and Winneshiek.

In southeast Minnesota, Houston and Winona. In Wisconsin,

Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,

Monroe, Richland, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* From Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening

* Periods of heavy rainfall Tuesday afternoon and evening could

lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are

expected, with localized amounts in excess of 4 inches possible.

* Heavy rainfall could result in flash flooding of low lying or

poor drainage areas and could contribute to localized mud or

rock slides. Significant rises on larger streams and rivers

will also be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

