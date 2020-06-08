Eau Claire parks and playgrounds reopen

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Eau Claire parents can now take their kids back outside for a fun day at the playground.

All parks and playgrounds officially reopened in the City of Eau Claire on June 5 after remaining off-limits for the last couple of months.

City officials say each park will be sanitized once per week, and visitors are advised to continue social distancing.

The city says they will let families decide whether to take children to the playgrounds or not for their own safety as health restrictions begin to loosen up.

Basketball courts and skate parks within the city have also reopened.