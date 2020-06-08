Eau Claire man killed in motorcycle collision with vehicle

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man has died following a crash on Sunday.

The crash happened on Highway 312 (North Crossing) near Highway 53.

According to Eau Claire police, Dennis Knudtson, 69, of Eau Claire was riding his motorcycle Sunday when he was in a collision with a car.

Police say Knudtson later died in the hospital.

News 18 asked police if the driver of the car will face any citations. Police say the driver of the car did not show any signs of impairment and there is no word on citations at this point.