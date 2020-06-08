Chippewa Falls boy wants you to donate life jackets in memory of his friend

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - With the weather warming up, more kids are turning to the water to cool off. Now, a local nonprofit is asking for your help to keep kids safe.

Jake Krager of Chippewa Falls is reaching out to the community asking for your support in donating life jackets to help the Jacob Schultz Swimming Memorial Fund.

Krager started the memorial fund five years ago after his friend died due to an accidental drowning.

Since 2014, Jacob's Jackets has provided more than 5,000 life jackets, but now the organization is running low.

"We were running low on a couple of them because people were taking them and using them all around a lot of times. So you know, the beaches get full and a lot of people are taking them," Krager said.

"We need life jackets to fill all of the loaner boards at the beaches and boat landings in the Chippewa Valley. We're asking for life jackets and you can drop them off at my house, you can call me, and you can do whatever you need to do to get a hold of me and I will come pick them up. We just need to get more life jackets out there," said Kessea Kahl, Jacob Schultz's grandmother.

You can visit the organization's website and Facebook page for more on donating.