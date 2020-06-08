Cavaliers still plan to play

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There will not be a formal celebration for 50 years of baseball, but the Eau Claire Cavaliers still hopes to play its milestone season.

The Cavaliers announced Wednesday it canceled its July 25 Cavaliers 50th Season Celebration event, but remains committed to playing baseball this summer.

"Our 25 man roster is full of new, young talent from the area eager to play some cavalier baseball and show off their talents that they didn't get to show off this spring and the veterans from last year are eager to defend our 2019 state title," head coach Matt Miller said in a press release.

The Chippewa River Baseball League (CRBL) season has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Cavaliers said once it is deemed safe, the team will reassess the situation with the CRBL. The team said all 2020 season tickets will be honored next year.