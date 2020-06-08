BREAKING: Rusk County and state authorities investigating double homicide

Rusk County (WQOW) - Two people are dead in Rusk County and authorities at both the county and state level are investigating the case.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, law enforcement was called to a home in the town of Sheldon on Sunday. Family had shown up at the home and found two people who lived there dead.

Police say the shooting was targeted and not a random act. The public is not at risk, according to the DOJ.

There is no word on potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.