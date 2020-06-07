First comes heat, then comes rain

After a largely dry and comfortable weekend, we will start to see weather shift across western Wisconsin. Today was the warmer day of the weekend, and while we aren't feeling too much humidity yet, dew points are starting to creep up as warmer, more humid air continues to flow into our area.

Temperatures tonight are expected to bottom out in the mid to upper 60s with dew points in the low 60s and a mostly clear sky.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week, and it is likely that Eau Claire will hit 90 for the second time this year with dew points in the mid 60s. Fortunately, storm chances are expected to stay to our west over Minnesota while we enjoy a sunny sky.

Rain and storm chances do move in for us by Tuesday, though, as the front continues to slide east, but also the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move northward, and merge with the system to our west.

It is not often that we see the remnants of a tropical storm track over Wisconsin. In fact, it would be only the third time on record that it happens since records began in the mid 1800s.

The center of Tropical Storm Cristobal has made landfall in southeast Louisiana and is on pace to continue north all the way into Wisconsin. Current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center show the storm maintaining its status as a tropical depression as far north as the Madison area.

While there is still some uncertainty over the exact path the storm will take, it is likely that parts of Wisconsin will see heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday. More than an inch of rain is likely across the state, and we are monitoring the potential for widespread rainfall totals exceeding 2" or 3" which will depend on the exact path the storm takes. There will be a lot of tropical moisture to work with, so we will have to monitor the potential for river rises or flooding. Be sure to stay with the Stormtracker 18 weather team for the latest updates over the next couple of days.

Gusty northwest winds are also expected on the back end of this system, but behind it, we will return to calm, dry, seasonable weather to finish out the week.