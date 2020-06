COVID-19 cases see downward trend in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Wisconsin health officials reported 322 new cases of the coronavirus, a number that continued a downward trend of positive tests by the percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

The update included 12 new deaths, increasing the total number to 645. The cumulative number of positive cases stands at nearly 20,600. The number of recovered cases has increased from 66% to 67%.

Health officials said they have met four of six established criteria meant to help determine when they can "safely open Wisconsin."