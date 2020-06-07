Chippewa Valley Pride Month festival turns virtual

Eau Claire (WQOW) - June is Pride Month, and with it usually comes parades, festivals and other celebrations. However, given the pandemic, like so many other events, this year's festivities are moving online.

The Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center typically hosts a fair in Phoenix Park during Pride Month, but this year the event will be streamed on Facebook instead.



Ron Bower with the center said there will still be performances, music and vendors, and the center is even debuting a podcast that's been created to discuss pop culture and issues within the local LGBTQ community.



Bower stressed, with protests over George Floyd's death continuing to happen across the country, he sees this year's pride as a time for marginalized groups to stand together in solidarity.



"It's more important than ever that we are seen," said Bower. "LGBTQ people still get discriminated against, especially people of color in the LGBTQ community, trans people especially."



The pride fest will be streamed on the center's Facebook page next Saturday, June 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.