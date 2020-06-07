Chippewa Valley funeral home starts to allow larger gatherings

Altoona (WQOW) - As regulations from the state continue to change, funeral homes are turning their own dials to reopen, now allowing for larger gatherings while still social distancing.

Owner of Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Matt Thompson, said that funeral homes follow state guidance rather than that of the counties they're in, which allows them to host larger services in relation to the facility's size.



Thompson said the home can now allow up to 50 percent normal capacity at the two locations in Altoona and Bloomer, which hold roughly 100 people, a big change from the ten people allowed back in March.



However, he added that measures are still taken to make sure loved ones are safe.

"We let every family we serve choose the degree of action we take when people come into the building," said Thompson. "So if a family wants everyone temperature checked, we will do that. If they want a face mask or covering required, we will do that, and that includes our staff as well."



Thompson added buffet-style meals will now also served by staff for smaller visitations and funerals.