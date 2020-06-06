Wisconsin DNR’s Free Fun Weekend makes it easier to enjoy outdoors

Lake Wissota (WQOW) - If you're itching to get outdoors this weekend and enjoy the beautiful weather, the Wisconsin DNR is making it easier to get active with its eighth annual Free Fun Weekend.

Saturday and Sunday, there's no admission fee to state parks, fishing, UTV and ATV licenses aren't required, and trail passes are free.



Missy Vanlanduyt, a recreation specialist with the state parks system, said the event was created to give Wisconsinites a way to enjoy the parks and trails, and have some fun without any restrictions or costs.



She added because everything is free this weekend, it's also an opportunity to try some new things, and maybe even find a new hobby.

"We absolutely hope that people get out and they fall in love with state parks and state lands and the beautiful waters that the state has to offer, and they're hooked so to speak and that they come back and want to do additional recreation the rest of the year," said Vanlanduyt.



She did say that because of COVID-19, some free clinics and workshops the DNR has had in years past have been canceled for the time being, but luckily, the department is hoping to bring them back later in the year.