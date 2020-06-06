Menomonie group holds donation drive for Minneapolis residents

Menomonie (WQOW) - It's been more than a week of protests as thousands across the entire globe continue to demand justice for George Floyd's death.



Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, has been turned upside down after several, but not all, protests led to destruction.



Because of this, a group in the Chippewa Valley is looking to not just rebuild those neighborhoods, but also help get residents back on their feet.

Siblings Alex and Madilyne Harmston created a Facebook page to motivate Menomonie residents to help those in need.



Then on Saturday, the pair hosted a donation drive, collecting everything from soap, non-perishable food, diapers, bottled water and other necessities.



The supplies will be given to the Minneapolis non-profit Brothers Empowered as well as area churches, which will then distribute the items to those most in need.



Alex said the drive was a success, in that it provided an outlet for people unsure of how to help during these times.



"There's a lot of people in the community who did want to help out, and they didn't know how to," he said. "Just being able to start something like this so people can help out and support something that they want to, it's great. It just feels amazing."



Alex said the pair are already planning more trips to the Twin Cities to drop off donations, so if you missed today's event, you can still donate by contacting the siblings through their Facebook page.