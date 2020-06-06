Chance for showers or storms tonight

After a dry and comfortable day, clouds have increased ahead of a line of showers and thunderstorms that is moving into western Wisconsin. While severe weather isn't expected, there is the chance to see showers or thunder through this evening, as well as overnight into Sunday morning. The heaviest overnight activity will likely occur to our north.

We could see some lingering showers or thunder into the early morning hours of Sunday, but cloud cover will be on the decline throughout the day, meaning we should be mostly sunny by late afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will get into the low 80s, and humidity will slowly start to creep up as we head toward Monday. It will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

By Monday, heat and humidity will be back in full force. It will be a mostly sunny day, with highs in the low 90s likely once again.

As we head into Tuesday, what is left of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which is currently over the Gulf of Mexico is expected to ride north along a cold front, bringing us potentially heavy rain. While there is still some time for the forecast to shift, the heaviest rain and storms are on pace to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. There is the possibility to 1" to 2" of rain, possibly more for some. The specifics will depend on the exact track, but there is certainly the chance for heavy rain.

After midweek rain moves out, we return to a cooler, dry weather pattern to finish out the week.