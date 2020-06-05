UWEC, Stout and River Falls will have on-campus classes in the fall

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After wrapping up the spring semester remotely, many UW students will no longer have to attend lectures from their bedrooms come fall.

UW-Eau Claire, UW-River Falls and UW-Stout all announced they will welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.

School officials say that all campuses will implement health and safety guidelines that include physical distancing and requiring all students and faculty to wear facemasks.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said even amid the pandemic it is important to get students back on campus for a number of reasons.

"The opportunity to engage in important ideas, to discuss the things that are on their mind and it's really learning what it means to be an adult and an independent person ready to go out into society," Schmidt said. "That on-campus experience really propels those interests."

The three campuses are also working with local health officials to establish plans for testing students and using contact tracing protocols if needed.

UW-Eau Claire's fall semester is set to begin on September 2.