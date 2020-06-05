Strangers save family from nearly drowning at Dunnville Bottoms

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Menomonie family is thanking their lucky stars and three men with lucky timing after a near drowning last weekend.

News 18 met with that family at the Dunnville Bottoms where the scariest moments of their lives took place.

They walked us through their ordeal and introduced us to two of the three men they said saved their lives.

The family intended to have a peaceful, fun Sunday along the Chippewa River, but it quickly became a life or death situation.

"We set our chairs down, I cracked a beer, not as much turned to the side, and I was running in the water to get both of them," said Ken Dolle.

When 8-year-old Jamieson Satter swam a little too far from shore at the Dunnville Bottoms, 10-year-old Izaiah Dolle tried to help his buddy out, but the water was more turbulent than they thought.

"Jamieson, he was panicking of course," said Juli Forester.

Adrenaline kicked in for Ken Dolle, rushing to save his son Izaiah while his girlfriend Juli Forester was desperately trying to help her son Jamieson.

"He was pushing me under and I couldn't get him to calm down so he was basically drowning me just trying to stay above water," said Forester. "I felt like I was kind of being pushed into a washing machine, just spinning around, not really knowing what was top, up or down."

The current was draining their energy, fast.

"Honestly, I was to a blackout state. I couldn't hear anything. I was so exhausted, I was just ready to go and thought I was about to die," said Dolle.

"It was so scary because I knew I ran out of energy so fast, and I knew I hadn't been in there long. It felt like forever," said Forester.

Luckily, two fishermen and a young man on shore heard Forester's cries for help.

"Tischman yanked the anchor. I started the motor, we came over and we saw that somebody had already gotten her a little bit closer to shore, but he was looking like he was struggling a little bit so we just pulled up alongside him and got his arm on one of the light rails," said JW Fremouw.

"We grabbed the kid," added Aaron Tischman.

"We brought him in the boat, just told him to hold on, putted it around to the bank and got them close to shore. It was over pretty quick," said Fremouw.

Fremouw and Tischman helped Dolle and his boy while the young man helped Forester and her son.

"I have thanked God every second since this has happened for the three men that he brought into our lives to save us, because I don't think we would be here," said Forester.

She described the life-saving event as a miracle, but their rescuers said they were just doing the right thing.

"Anybody who was in a boat would have done the same thing there. Just lucky timing is all," said Fremouw.

The family thanked the three men by giving them a hand-written card, gift cards and stuffed animals for their children.

The family said it will be a while until they feel comfortable coming back to the Bottoms.

If you were wondering why Forester’s son Jamieson did not appear in this story, Forester said he is still mentally healing from the ordeal.

The third rescuer Brett also did not wish to be on camera.