Safety tips for kayaking on waterways

Eau Claire (WQOW)- After a few close calls in recent weeks, the Eau Claire Fire Department is advising kayakers to be safe out on waterways.

The Eau Claire Fire Department said they've rescued several paddlers who were hung up on rocks or tree branches in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers in the last couple of weeks. No injuries were reported during those rescues, but with the weather warming up and more people out on the water, the department said there is an uptick in those instances around this time of year. Officials said to watch out for hazards on the water you are paddling through like rapids, low hanging trees or debris.

"When somebody's going to participate in a recreational activity on a river, we encourage them to know what the conditions are, and also to study that river," said Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang. "Know something about the stretch of the river that you're going to paddle on or float down."

Bertrang said everyone on the water should always wear a life jacket in case of an emergency, bring water to stay hydrated and keep your cellphone with you if you are able to keep it safe from potential water damage.