Nice weekend ahead- for the most part.

Storms Thursday night/early Friday morning stayed below severe criteria, but they were still strong. Quick bursts of heavy rain were observed across Western Wisconsin, but the highest reports only measured about a half inch or so.

Wind gusts were in the 30s and 40s as these storms moved through, which are capable of very minor damage to weak trees and loose objects but, again, are below the 58 mph minimum for a severe thunderstorm.

Temperatures were cooler than we've been, with highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday morning started a little humid with dew points in the low 60s, but we dried out by afternoon. That trend will last through Saturday at least.

Another quick-hitting system will approach Saturday evening, but likely the scattered showers and storms will hold off until after sunset. Just scattered showers, possibly thunder Saturday night with a more widespread cluster moving through Sunday morning. However, this cluster will mainly stay north of Eau Claire, so widespread rain and storms is most likely near and north of highway 64, with just scattered activity to the south which includes Eau Claire.

Temperatures will start to warm up Sunday, and the humidity really moves in Sunday night with dew points climbing into the low to mid 60s.

Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and temperatures feeling like the mid to possibly upper 90s. A cold front will arrive late Monday night and bring rain and thunderstorm chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

This system will have added moisture and humidity from the remnants of the forming tropical storm in the Gulf, meaning that heavy rain will be possible at least somewhere in Wisconsin. The location of the heaviest rain depends on both the track of Tropical Storm Cristobal and how it interacts with our cold front.

Right now, it looks like we'll either be targeted by several inches of rain or that axis of heavy rain will be to our south and east in south-central and eastern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will cool off behind this system, and it will be windy in bringing that change. Highs by the end of next week will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.