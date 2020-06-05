Menomonie man faces 100+ years in child sexual assault case

Dunn County (WQOW) - A Menomonie man could spend more than 100 years in prison if convicted of recent sexual assault charges.

Kenneth Thibado Jr., whose mugshot isn't available, is charged with four crimes in Dunn County including sexual assault of a child under 16 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Thibado Jr. sexually assaulted her approximately 10 times when she was between the ages of 15 and 18.

Thibado Jr. is due back in court Tuesday for an initial appearance.