Man going to prison for killing his father

St. Croix County (WQOW) - The rural New Richmond man convicted of killing his own son in Saint Croix County was sentenced Friday.

Kayle Fleischauer will spend 22 years in prison. Judge Scott Needham handed down the sentence Friday.

Earlier this year a jury convicted Fleischauer of 2nd degree reckless homicide for the 2018 death of his 19-year-old son, Chase.

Prosecutors say he was shot in the head and that Kayle had been drinking heavily.

They say when officers arrived, Fleischauer was laughing and behaving erratically, at one point exposing himself to investigators.