Latin King murder suspects plead not guilty

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The two men accused in the murder that took place here in Eau Claire back in March have been entered the plea of not guilty.

At an arraignment hearing Friday, Joe Moya and Juan Olivarez both stood silend, and the judge entered not guilty pleas to the charge of 1st degree intentional homicide. They are charged in the shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith on Kappus Drive.

Both men had previously moved to have their cases dismissed.

Olivarez's legal team argued that the criminal complaint did not establish probable cause.

Moya's lawyers had claimed that there was no physical evidence to tie Moya to the scene or the aftermath.

Both motions were denied.

Friday, Judge Michael Schumacher accepted the men's pleas.

Both Moya and Olivarez are set to be back in court on July 6.

A third suspect in the case, Ian Kearns, died after being charged.