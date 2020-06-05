Fairfax Pool to remain closed for the rest of 2020

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you are hoping to make a splash in 2020 it will not be at Fairfax Pool in Eau Claire.

According to Eau Claire Parks and Recreation, needed repairs like fixing a broken water pipe and the COVID-19 pandemic are the reasons behind the decision.

In addition, summer activities put on by Parks and Rec scheduled to begin in June have been canceled.

Refunds will be automatically issued for all canceled activities and memberships. It might take up to six weeks before you get the money back.