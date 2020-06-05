Eau Claire County and the Western Wisconsin Drug Task Force receive federal funding

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire County is one of 12 communities across the country getting federal funding and resources after being identified as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). Authorities say it'll help put more dealers behind bars, and hopefully in turn lead to fewer overdose deaths in the area.

Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said the county was designated in part due to high levels of narcotics being passed through the area along I-94, mostly brought in from the Twin Cities and Chicago.



Cramer also said the grant will allow the Western Wisconsin Drug Task Force to get reimbursed for time worked on overdose and meth investigations, as well as buy new equipment.



The task force may also hire an additional FBI and DEA agent through the grant, which will help them further investigate their cases.

"This will be a nice shot in the arm to have several people that we can rely on to take a look with their expertise, because they bring analysts with them also," said Cramer. "They can send all of our information to an analyst, and they can come up with a flow chart and say 'Here's what the conspiracy looks like.'"



Cramer added there's no specific amount of money they will receive through the grant, but the funding could last up to ten years.



The county's HIDTA status will also help authorities better communicate with other HIDTA communities, like the Twin Cities and Madison, and use grand jury for cases.