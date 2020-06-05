Country Fest in Cadott, previously postponed, now moved to 2021

Cadott (WQOW) - Country Fest officials have now announced the previously-postponed event will not happen at all in 2020.

Back in early April, organizers pushed the event back from June 25-27 to August 13-15.

Now, it won't happen this year at all.

Country Fest officials say Chippewa County denied an event permit for the August dates.

Fest leaders say the event brings in $15 million to the local economy.

Tickets purchased for this year will roll over to the 2021 event scheduled for June 24-26. Passes you purchased and have already received will be accepted. If you cannot attend in 2021 your money will be refunded.