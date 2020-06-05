Clark County man charged with repeated child sexual assault

Clark County (WQOW) - Luis Villanueva Romero is charged in Clark County with multiple crimes including repeated sexual assault of the same child.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim detailed numerous physical attacks by Villanueva Romero, one of which was when she was ten years old.

She told police they all stopped when she got her period.

Villanueva Romero is due back in court in July.

If convicted on all charges he could be sentenced to 125 years in prison.