Barron County (WQOW) - A Barron County man was killed Wednesday night when his lawnmower tipped on top of him.

It happened around 8:57 p.m. on 20 1/2 Avenue west of Rice Lake.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Otis Via, 78, was mowing his ditch when the lawnmower tipped over on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.