Another comfortable weekend with nuisance rain chances

A round of thunderstorms rolled through the valley early Friday morning. They were strong enough to produce 0.19'' of rain at WQOW and some pretty loud boomers before they weakened and moved eastward.

Now, we'll see gradual clearing through the afternoon bringing us warm temperatures in the low 80's that will feel comfortable again with dew points in the 50's. Winds will be a tad breezy out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday we'll see temperatures climb into the upper 70's. Although slightly cooler, we'll still likely get above Eau Claire's average of 76. The sun will greet us to start, but cloud cover will increase as an upper level wave sparks thunderstorms in Minnesota through the afternoon.

We can't rule out a few isolated thunderstorms late Saturday, but overnight into Sunday we'll see better chances for scattered storms. The best chance for storms will be in the early morning hours, before we deal with stingy cloud cover eventually clearing late Sunday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will create a very hot and humid start to next week with temperatures nearing 90 Monday. This will prepare us for a strong surge of moisture brought up from the deep south.

A low pressure system will develop out of the remnants of now Tropical Depression Cristobal Sunday night and track towards the Great Lakes Region. This will bring us periods of heavy rainfall through the middle of next week.