Abandoned house fire likely caused by lightning

Wheaton (WQOW) - An abandoned house just off of Highway 29 in Wheaton has been torn down after going up in flames early Friday morning.

Adam Blaskowski with the Chippewa Fire District said they were called to the house at the corner of Highway T and 30th Avenue around 5 a.m. This is near 29 Pines.

Blaskowski said the house had not been lived in for years and the owner didn't want it anymore so it was torn down.

He believes a lightning strike is was caused the blaze. No foul play is expected.

According to Blaskowski, the house was set to be torn down soon to make room for commercial development.