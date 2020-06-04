Thunderstorms overnight could be strong to severe

Summer-like temperatures were felt by all this afternoon, and that came with very comfortable dew points that stayed in the low to mid 50s. There were puffy cumulus clouds building this afternoon, which meant the temps jumped up and down a bit.

Those clouds weren't able to build high enough to become storms, but that will change overnight as a cold front moves through. That front will be able to focus the storms, so there will be a low end threat for severe weather.

There's a “marginal risk” for most of Western Wisconsin, meaning isolated severe storms are possible and just to the southwest there's one step up to a “slight risk”, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.

While there could be a couple isolated storms that make it this evening, most of the activity will hold off until later tonight along that front. That is expected to move in around 1 AM from the northwest. Storms will then build strength and move through the Chippewa Valley most likely between 2 and 4 AM before exiting to the east by 6 or 7 AM.

The main threat along this line will be straight line wind gusts. Small hail will also be possible with this line. Since this will occur when most people are asleep, there isn't a huge threat as most people will already be inside a sturdy house.

However, any Severe Thunderstorm Warning should still be taken seriously as it only takes one tree to fall the wrong way and smash into a house. Make sure you have a way to receive warnings overnight, such as our Stormtracker 18 Weather App with alerts turned on and your phone left unsilenced overnight. Better yet is a NOAA Weather Radio.

After the storms exit tomorrow morning, expect the sky to clear to mostly sunny fairly quickly. The air on the cold side of that cold front that we'll be in tomorrow isn't that much cooler than the past couple of days. We will be in the low 80s tomorrow and probably stuck in the upper 70s Saturday before our next rain and storm chances arrive in isolated fashion Saturday evening/overnight with better chances scattered through the day on Sunday.

That's still not a guarantee, however, because of Tropical Storm Cristobal moving into the Gulf of Mexico states this weekend. The timing of landfall is important as it could affect the path and timing of Sunday's front. We actually have a chance at seeing some impacts from Cristobal as it interacts with another low pressure system early next week.

We were already expecting that normal, “mid-latitude” low pressure system to bring rain chances Tuesday, but that now comes with the chance for heavy rain as tropical moisture gets added into the system from the remnants of Cristobal. The axis of the heaviest rain is still very uncertain, but again there's a chance it affects us here in Western Wisconsin.