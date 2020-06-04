Pure Water Days in Chippewa Falls is canceled

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls mainstay is going the way of other events that have fallen victim to the coronavirus.

The Chippewa Falls Main Street board has voted to cancel this year's Pure Water Days. The four-day event normally features a major parade and Riverfest.

The parade typically draws thousands of people while Riverfest features live music at the city's Riverfront Park.

The board said it made the decision to cancel to protect staff, volunteers, participants and the public. They expect the events to return August 2021.

The Cruise in Car Shows set for June 20, July 18 and August 8 in downtown Chippewa Falls have also been canceled.