Pierce County (WQOW) - A 60-year-old man from Prescott was killed on Wednesday afternoon when he lost control of his car.

It happened at 4:34 p.m. on Highway E near 690th Avenue in the township of River Falls.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Gary Urman was south on Highway E when he lost control, went into the ditch and hit a power pole.

Lifesaving measures were tried but Urman was pronounced dead at the scene.