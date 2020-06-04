More people utilizing library to learn about anti-racism

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many people are looking to further educate themselves about Black Lives Matter and black history in the United States, and experts say the library is the perfect place to do so.

The McIntyre Library at UW-Eau Claire has a variety of materials on equity, diversity and inclusivity, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and staff have had to access those resources online.

Library Director Jill Markgraf said more people have been utilizing their digital collection lately, particularly on topics about anti-racism and racial identity.



"Increasingly I would say we're collecting more fiction, feature film content, that helps us develop empathy for people. I think in part of our goal and work in understanding what's going wrong in the world and how to fix it and how to understand it, we need to develop empathy," said Markgraf.

Although materials from McIntyre Library are only available to students, staff, and faculty, community members have access to the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.

The public library has physical books and e-books on race relations, race awareness and anti-racism.