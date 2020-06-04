How to be an ally to people of color

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As more and more anti-racism protests are seen across the Chippewa Valley and the nation, black community leaders are reminding people that being an ally to people of color goes beyond just attending rallies.

Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, president of Uniting Bridges and director of Africana studies at UW-Eau Claire, says those who want to stand in solidarity with people of color should actively do so every day.



She says it can be as simple as correcting other's insensitive comments and looking out for false accusations against people of all races no matter how small they may seem.



It can also be as grand as contacting lawmakers about change you want to see in the community to take action against systemic racism.



Ducksworth-Lawton also asks people to be cautious of their co-workers and employers being extremely nit-picky about the behavior and qualifications of people of color that they work with or applicants. She says that kind of action leads to unequal expectations in the workplace.



Above all else, Ducksworth-Lawton says people should make it a goal to not tolerate any racist words or actions from anyone, especially loved ones, even if they claim it's 'just a joke.'

"There's a phrase: 'Get your cousins.' What that means is you have to be the one to look at your family members and say, if you want me around you, you're not going to use that kind of language," said Ducksworth-Lawton. "If you love me, you're not going to stay stuff with me here."



Ducksworth-Lawton also says to those attending peaceful protests, be wary of people trying to cause havoc and put the blame on people of color, and encourages people to document and report that behavior to the police, ACLU, and Uniting Bridges.



For white people in particular, she says to use that privilege to speak up against prejudice. That includes alerting the people of color in their lives of unsafe people or places and believing them when they say they've been treated unjustly.