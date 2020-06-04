Girl Scout camps go virtual

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Although many summer events are being canceled, area Girl Scouts are taking their summer camps online.

Scout camps across the state are closed, but Girl Scout leaders have created a virtual experience through Zoom, called Happy Camp-In.



The sessions take place over eight weeks, and teach the same lessons girls would learn at a campsite; like how to respect wildlife, making a tent and wilderness first-aid with activities they can do at home.



The sessions are all free and open to any girls in kindergarten through high school, even if they aren't a Girl Scout member.

"We might utilize some breakout rooms as well, to get the girls to meet each other, or at least find somebody their own age, whether it's in the Eau Claire side of Wisconsin or the Appleton side of Wisconsin. They can meet somebody that way, or maybe they can form pen pals that way," said Lisa Freeman, Girl Scout camp manager.

Girls can attend just one camping session or all eight weeks.



To sign up, click or tap here.