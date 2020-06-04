Feed My People gets 8,000-pound donation from program as 2 politicians ask why WI farmers aren’t benefitting

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Feed My People Food Bank received a generous 8,000-pound donation this week and will soon pass it out to those in need in our community.

Assistant director Suzanne Becker told News 18 the nonprofit organization received a shipment of nearly 8,000 pounds of protein and dairy products from the USDA "Farmers to Families" program

The donations include milk, cheeses and the very important bacon.

"Right now there's a real concern about having enough meat," Becker said. "Of course, even when there is meat, it's very expensive and that's difficult for low-income families. So, the meat boxes are just a tremendous gift. The dairy also, it's all very healthy food. The kind of food that many families would go without when they don't have enough for their food budget."

Feed My People started distributing the donation Thursday to its partners and people in need.

The USDA's Farmers to Families Food Box program is meant to help struggling farmers in this troubling time.

And while no one is arguing that the food is for a good cause, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is asking for answers as to why so few of the farmers benefiting are from Wisconsin.

In a letter sent to the USDA, Baldwin and other local politicians like Representative Ron Kind (D-Wisconsin) ask why so few of the contracts awarded to farmers for the program are to Wisconsin farmers. According to them, Wisconsin has received less than one percent of the contracts for dairy products through the program, despite our state being one of the nation's top dairy-producing states.