Fairfax Pool closed for 2020 season

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Fairfax pool will not open for the 2020 season.

According to a press release, city officials said the pool will be closed due to needed repairs and COVID-19 concerns. Individual and family season passes that were purchased for the 2020 season will be automatically refunded.

Meanwhile, the city's playgrounds, sports courts and skate plaza will open Friday.

City officials said the risk of COVID-19 remains in the community, so they urge families to keep their distance, bring along sanitizer and wear masks (if you are over age 2). The playground equipment will be disinfected weekly.

For any questions or concerns, the Recreation Administration office can be contacted at recreation@eauclairewi.gov.