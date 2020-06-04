Eau Claire rally calls attention to racial injustices

Eau Claire (WQOW)- While protests continue across the United States in response to the death of George Floyd, members of the local community gathered to call attention to racial injustice as well.

A rally was held Thursday at Owen park in Eau Claire in support of justice for George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Hundreds of people gathered outside the band shell to listen to performances, speeches, and an open microphone reflection session. The crowd also participated in a "die-in" protest later in the evening. Attendees said they hope the rally shows that people across the Chippewa Valley are pushing for change like many across the country.

"I want it to show that we're not going to stop until all of these injustices have been solved," said Theta Dal Cerro, a rally attendee. "It's important to just spread awareness about it and by people even being here and posting on their Instagram and social media that it's helping the cause."

Another rally will be held Friday night in Eau Claire at Phoenix Park, where Bon Iver's Justin Vernon is expected to be in attendance.